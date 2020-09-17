Mets’ ace deGrom day-to-day with sore right hamstring

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm.

Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had ”bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.”

He exited after a surprisingly rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award.

The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the the first time this season, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09.

”Apparently we caught it early,” Rojas said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar