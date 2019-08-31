Mesquite Horn takes down JT 39-17

KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
by: Patrick Cunningham
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – John Tyler suffered a tough loss in their season opener on Friday, falling 39-17 at home against 6A Mesquite Horn.
Coach Holmes tweeted that he appreciated the competition from a “playoff contender.”
Congratulations to Mesquite Horn on the victory tonight and thank you for making us better for the rest of the season. We will get better because of facing quality teams that are genuine playoff contenders. Good luck the rest of the season.— Ricklan Holmes 🦁👑 (@RicklanHolmes) August 31, 2019
