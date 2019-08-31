Mesquite Horn takes down JT 39-17

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – John Tyler suffered a tough loss in their season opener on Friday, falling 39-17 at home against 6A Mesquite Horn.

Coach Holmes tweeted that he appreciated the competition from a “playoff contender.”

