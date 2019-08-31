Mesquite Horn takes down JT 39-17

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mookie Betts' went deep with two out in the 15th inning and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 Friday night.

Betts drove a cutter from Trevor Cahill (3-9) over the wall in left for his second home run of the game and 23rd of the season. It is the 15th multi-homer game of his career and second this season.