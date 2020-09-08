Mercury-Sun Preview

Following a rough start, the Connecticut Sun turned things around and managed to secure a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Phoenix Mercury this week.

Facing the playoff-bound Mercury for the second time in three days, the Sun aim for a third straight victory on Wednesday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Connecticut (10-10) joined the 2012 New York Liberty and 2015 Los Angeles Sparks as the only teams in WNBA history to reach the playoffs after starting 0-5 or worse. The Sun punched their ticket to the postseason with a fourth win in five games Monday, 85-70 over Phoenix (12-8).

DeWanna Bonner had 25 points against her former team and Alyssa Thomas added 22 with nine rebounds and nine assists for the Sun, who opened with a 9-0 run en route to ending Phoenix’s six-game winning streak.

“It feels good to win and get in and not back your way into the playoffs,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller told the journalinquirer.com. “This is what we ultimately wanted to accomplish and thought we could.”

Monday’s contest was originally scheduled for Aug. 26, when the league held a collective boycott for recent racial and social injustice issues surrounding the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last month.

The teams won’t have long to prepare for the rematch, which gives Bonner another chance for a big night against a Phoenix club she starred with for 10 seasons.

“(Monday) was really emotional for me,” Bonner said of facing the Mercury for the first time. “When I made the change, it was really hard. It’s funny we clinch (the playoffs) off that game.”

While Bonner was a big reason for Connecticut’s success Monday, the Mercury did not help themselves by shooting 35 percent from the field and going 7 of 26 from 3-point range. Phoenix also committed 16 turnovers while losing for the first time since dropping three in a row from Aug. 16-21.

“We didn’t do enough of anything,” Mercury star Diana Taurasi told The Arizona Republic. “Defensively, we weren’t as focused as we’ve been. Offensively, we didn’t take care of the ball. (Connecticut) played better than us and kicked our butts.

“We have what we have, and we’re playing well. Everyone who’s here has bought in. (Connecticut) just played better than us. … You’ll have nights like that.”

Taurasi finished with 19 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 versus Connecticut.