Memphis guard Lester Quinones out 3 weeks with broken hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says freshman guard Lester Quinones will miss three weeks after breaking two bones in his right hand.

Hardaway updated Quinones’ status Monday, saying the guard does not need surgery to repair the third and fourth metatarsal bones.

Quinones was hurt Saturday early in No. 16 Memphis’ 87-86 win over Mississippi, apparently catching his hand in a jersey while turning into a screen. Hardaway says he knew it wasn’t good when the guard walked off the court not doing anything with his hand.

Memphis (5-1) now is down two freshmen with James Wiseman suspended by the NCAA for 12 games for receiving impermissible benefits.

Hardaway says the other Tigers will have opportunities to fill the void Thursday in Brooklyn against North Carolina State.

