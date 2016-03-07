Meet the Newest Texas Rangers Coaches

When the Texas Rangers introduced four new additions to the coaching staff last November, it provided proof the defending AL West champions are not afraid to think outside the box.



New hitting coach Anthony Iapoce had never coached in the big leagues.



New pitching coach Doug Brocail brings just two years experience leading a pitching staff.



Their assistants, Brad Holman and Justin Mashore, were promoted from the minors.



But reigning A-L Manager of the Year Jeff Banister likes what he sees so far.



“I like the edge Brocail and Holman bring for our pitching staff,” Banister says.



“Like any pitcher you want to earn the trust and get that trust,” says pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez. “I was fortunate to work in Triple-A with Brad Holman so I already had that relationship. Doug Brocail? Kind of the same personality.”



The new coaches are eager to prove their work ethic to the veterans.



“I was asking them what time they got there and one answer was 4:15 a.m. and the other was 3:08, which I still don’t understand or comprehend,” says Rangers Bench Coach Steve Buchele. “But for us it’s long hours, so we’ve spent plenty of time together.”



“I can’t stress enough the fresh pair of eyes looking at guys,” Banister echoes. “Just the communicative style which brings a different presence on the mound.”



And at the plate, and in coaching meetings, Iapoce may explain it best.



“It’s absolutely incredible,” he says. “It’s purely domination. In morning meetings, guys are honest with each other, corrective criticism improving us. The chemistry in purely dominating.”

