Medunjanin relishing Philly reunion

FC Cincinnati’s Haris Medunjanin is looking forward to a reunion with his former Philadelphia Union team-mates, but insists the niceties will end at kick-off.

Medunjanin netted an 85th-minute goal directly from a corner to secure Cincinnati’s first away win of the season against New York Red Bulls last time out.

Now, the 35-year-old is preparing to face his former club Philadelphia, where he spent two seasons before being released in November 2019.

Though Medunjanin has nothing but good things to say about the Union and their coach Jim Curtin, who he called an “amazing guy, amazing coach,” he dismissed any suggestion he will be friendly once the match kicks off.

“I’m gonna be very happy to see them in Cincinnati,” Medunjanin told a news conference.

“The emotion will be high in this game because I want to win. I play for Cincinnati right now. It’s nice in the beginning and you can say hi but when the game starts, it’s finished.

“I don’t know them anymore. I want to win this game and after the game we can talk when we take the three points.”

Philadelphia head into Wednesday’s match on the back of a 4-1 win over Montreal Impact, in which centre-back Mark McKenzie provided two assists.

“Mark has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in this league,” Union coach Curtin told reporters.

“Mark has really stepped it up and I’m really happy to watch him grow and get better each and every game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Haris Medunjanin

With something to prove against his former club, Medunjanin will be heading into this clash full of confidence, especially having scored such a wonderful goal last time out. Should the left-footer stand over an inswinging corner, surely he will try his luck again.

Philadelphia Union – Kacper Przybylko

Union striker Przybylko scored a double against Montreal on Sunday, and the 27-year-old has now scored seven goals this season, with six since the MLS regular season restarted in August.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Philadelphia beat Cincinnati 2-0 home and away last season with all four goals coming between the 40th and 70th minutes.

– The Union were one of four teams, along with Toronto FC, New York City FC and New York Red Bulls, to win both of their matches against Cincinnati last season.

– Cincinnati picked up their first win outside the Orlando bubble this season with a 1-0 victory at the Red Bulls on Saturday.

– The home side have kept a clean sheet in all six matches in which they’ve taken points this season (W3 D3), losing all six times they’ve conceded a goal.

– After his strike against the Red Bulls, three of Medunjanin’s six MLS goals have come on direct shots off set pieces.