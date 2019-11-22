1  of  2
McRae leads UC Riverside over Redlands 76-44

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Callum McRae had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead UC Riverside to a 76-44 win over Redlands on Thursday.

George Willborn III had 11 points for UC Riverside (3-2). Daniel Mading added 10 points. Zac Watson had eight rebounds for the home team.

Hass Berry had 15 points for the Bulldogs.

UC Riverside matches up against Denver at home on Saturday.

