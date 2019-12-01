McKay carries Cent. Michigan over Youngstown St. 88-72

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Kevin McKay scored 24 points and 11 rebounds, his 14th career double-double, as Central Michigan defeated Youngstown State 88-72 on Saturday.

David DiLeo added 16 points for Central Michigan (6-2), which remained undefeated at home. Devontae Lane added 14 points and seven assists. Rob Montgomery had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

With a once-healthy lead dwindling to six points, McKay and DiLeo sparked a 12–6 run for the Chippewas, McKay scoring seven points including a dunk, and DiLeo added five.

Donel Cathcart III had 18 points for the Penguins (4-4). Michael Akuchie added 14 points. Naz Bohannon had 3 points and 16 rebounds.

The Penguins trailed by 16 eight minutes into the second half, but Akuchie scored 10 of his 14 to spark an 18-6 run and Youngstown State came as close as 65-59.

Central Michigan matches up against UT Martin at home on Friday. Youngstown State faces Robert Morris at home on Wednesday.

