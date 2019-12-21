McDonald helps No. 18 Arizona women go to 10-0, top UCSB

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Aari McDonald scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists and No. 18 Arizona continued its best start in history with a 61-42 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Sam Thomas added 11 points and Amari Carter had six to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Wildcats (11-0) head into Pac-12 play undefeated for the first time ever.

Ila Lane had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Gauchos (4-8).

McDonald had four free throws as the Wildcats closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-23 lead. She opened the second half with a fast-break layup, and after a Santa Barbara basket, four different players scored in a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 40-25 midway through the third quarter.

Arizona held Santa Barbara to 36% shooting and forced 17 turnovers and committed just four.

The Wildcats open conference play at home against rival Arizona State on Dec. 29.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories