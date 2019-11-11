McCray scores 12 to carry Pacific over Florida A&M 76-54

HONOLULU (AP)Amari McCray had 12 points as Pacific easily beat Florida A&M 76-54 on Sunday at the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Gary Chivichyan and Justin Moore added 11 points apiece for Pacific (2-1) and Broc Finstuen scored 10.

Daniss Jenkins, the Tigers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, scored just two on 1-of-6 shooting.

M.J. Randolph and Brendon Myles each scored 12 points for the Rattlers (0-3).

Pacific faces Hawaii on the road on Monday. Florida A&M matches up against South Dakota on Monday.

