McClanahan carries Nicholls St. past Incarnate Word 76-60

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Dexter McClanahan scored 21 points and Nicholls State dominated the second half to defeat Incarnate Word 76-60 on Thursday night.

Elvis Harvey Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Nicholls State (8-6, 2-1 Southland Conference), which trailed 27-25 at the half. Kevin Johnson added 13 points and Warith Alatishe had 12 with seven rebounds.

A dunk by Alatishe at the 15:19 mark of the second half put the Colonels up for good, 32-21, and started an 8-0 run. Incarnate Word got within two with 9:29 to play but shortly after that a 12-0 run pushed the lead to 15.

Augustine Ene had 15 points for the Cardinals (3-10, 0-2). Keaston Willis added 14 points and Dwight Murray Jr. had 10.

