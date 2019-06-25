Mavs’ Luka Doncic wins NBA rookie of the year

Luka Doncic speaks while he is introduced with Jalen Brunson, left, by the Dallas Mavericks to reporters in Dallas on Friday, June 22, 2018. (Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) – Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has won Rookie of the Year at the NBA Awards Monday.

He is only the second player in team history to garner the honor. The first was Jason Kidd who shared it with the Detroit Pistons’ Grant Hill in 1994-95.

The 20-year-old small forward from Slovenia accepted his trophy from RJ Barrett, who went to the New York Knicks as the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft last week.

Doncic was the No. 3 pick last year.

The other finalists were Deandre Ayton of Phoenix and Trae Young of Atlanta.

Doncic averaged over 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He also recorded eight triple-doubles, which is third best by a rookie in NBA history.

Mark Cuban says deals aren’t typically consummated the first night of free agency.

The Dallas Mavericks owner says some players want a formal presentation – what Cuban calls “the dog-and-pony show” – while others just want to ask questions and it’s not necessary to have a meeting with them.

Cuban says some players want to meet the coach and others want to discuss the business side of things.

At the end, Cuban says there aren’t a lot of secrets and he’s not going to tell potential free agents much that they don’t already know about his team.

