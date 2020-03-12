Martin’s Mill leaves for San Antonio on a mission

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – So far they have defied everything that has stood in their path.

Following a festive sendoff by their always supportive community, The Martin’s Mill Mustangs got on their bus bound for the UIL State boys basketball tournament in San Antonio Wednesday morning with one simple goal in mind.

Determined to take care of some unfinished business.

39-0, and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, are heading back to the Alamo City for the second straight year.

“I think they are hungry to win it all,” said Martin’s Mill head coach Jake Bell.

“As hungry as ever since last year we didn’t perform like we could,” said Martin’s Mill forward Karson Godwin.

“Our mission is to go down there and win it all,” said Martin’s Mill guard Garrett Celsur.

“We’re closer as a team. And we’ve just been working ever since last year after that game we’ve been working,” adds Godwin.

“I think we’ve grown a lot. We’ve come together a lot closer as a team I think. And we’re just that much stronger,” explains Celsur.

After falling in the state semis to Gruver a year ago, the Mustangs have been dominant this season. They are the only team in any classification that heads into the state tournament without a blemish. They are fully expecting to win the program’s first state crown since 19-49.

“They were down there last year. We got to experience, this year we kind of know what to expect, just routine, how to prepare for a game like this,” said Bell.

Martin’s Mill’s semi-final match-up at the Alamodome will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday when they will take on the San Saba Armadillos. If they can get past them, they will face the winner between reigning champ Shelbyville and Gruver at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

