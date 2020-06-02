Martin’s Mill boys hoops coach leaving for Glen Rose

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – Following a tremendous five year run, Martin’s Mill head boys basketball coach and athletics director Jake Bell is leaving the Piney Woods.

Bell announced on his Facebook page Monday that he has accepted the head coaching position at Glen Rose, a 4A school about 55 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

In his five seasons leading the Mustangs, Bell took the East Texas program to tremendous heights including trips to the UIL state tournament the last two years, plus an undefeated 39-0 mark this past season.

Bell was 208-38 during his time at Martin’s Mill.

