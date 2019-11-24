Marshall scores 25 to lift Rider past Columbia 87-63

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Tyere Marshall had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Rider finished on a 25-0 run to beat Columbia 87-63 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday.

Stevie Jordan had 19 points and seven assists for Rider (3-2), which trailed 42-39 at halftime. Frederick Scott added 18 points and Dimencio Vaughn had 15.

Mike Smith had 21 points and seven assists for the Lions (1-5). Jack Forrest added 19 points and Ike Nweke had seven rebounds.

