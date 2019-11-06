Marshall Jr. lifts Tennessee St. over Alabama A&M 106-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Carlos Marshall Jr. had 22 points as Tennessee State opened the season with a 106-66 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night.

Wesley Harris, a graduate transfer from West Virginia had 15 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State. Louisiana Tech transfer Jy’lan Washington added 13 points.

Tennessee State shot 71% in the first half, putting four players in double figures, to take a 64-29 lead. The Tigers finished at 66% and went 17 of 34 on 3-pointers, better than their 7 of 16 performance from the foul line.

TJ Parham had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cameron Alford added 14 points. A&M shot 36%, was outrebounded by 11 and was outscored by 24 points off the bench.

