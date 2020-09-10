Marcelo Bielsa announces he will remain manager of Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP)Marcelo Bielsa says he will remain in charge of Leeds for the team’s first season back in the English Premier League.

The Argentine coach guided the northern club back into the top division after a 16-year absence in July but had yet to commit to a new contract.

”I will be working the next season at Leeds United,” Bielsa said on Thursday ahead of the season opener on Saturday against champion Liverpool.

