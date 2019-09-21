Marc Márquez takes 9th pole of season at Aragón MotoGP

ALCANIZ, Spain (AP)Marc Marquez has clinched his ninth pole position of the season at the Aragon MotoGP.

The championship leader will start Sunday’s race ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales.

It is the fifth pole for Marquez in the last six races.

The Spaniard has a 93-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso, who will start 10th on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Marquez is seeking his fourth straight MotoGP title, and sixth overall.

