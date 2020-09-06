Manotas scores on late header, Dynamo beats Sporting KC 2-1

HOUSTON (AP)Mauro Manotas scored on header in the 85th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Dynamo (3-2-4) have a four-match undefeated streak, outscoring opponents 10-3. Sporting KC (5-3-2) is winless in its last four.

Alberth Elis entered in the 58th minute for the Dynamo and tied it at 1 a minute later. Darwin Quintero assisted on both Dynamo goals.

Houston goalie Marko Maric deflected Khiry Shelton’s shot to Erik Hurtado, who banked it into the back of the net in the 30th minute for Sporting KC. It was Hurtado’s first start and second goal of the season.

Tim Melia made four saves for Sporting KC. Maric finished with two.