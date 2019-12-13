Manns leads Wright St. over Southern 85-62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)James Manns scored a career-high 26 points as Wright State easily beat Southern 85-62 on Thursday night.

Grant Basile added 23 points for the Raiders. Basile also had seven rebounds for the Raiders.

Tanner Holden had 14 points for Wright St. (8-3). Cole Gentry added 11 points.

Brendon Brooks had 16 points for the Jaguars (3-7). Damiree Burns added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Micah Bradford, who was second on the Jaguars in scoring coming into the contest with 9.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

Wright St. takes on Mississippi Valley State at home on Tuesday. Southern matches up against Butler on the road on Saturday.

