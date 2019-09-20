Manchester United-West Ham United Preview

Whether taking part in the Premier League or Europa League, Manchester United are amidst some modest success. However, they could be in for a tough test against in-form West Ham United this weekend.

Visiting United aims for a third straight victory over all competitions on Sunday, when they take on a West Ham side looking to extend their own unbeaten stretch to six games overall.

Aside from that 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace on Aug. 24, Manchester United (2-2-1) have been relatively resourceful early on in the top-flight. Something that was needed following an up-and-down campaign of 2018-19.

They’ve tied both of their league matches on the road and won 1-0 over Leicester City at Old Trafford last weekend. On the Europa front, the Red Devils earned another 1-0 victory, this time over Astana on Thursday.

However, even before their European triumph, United were set for this weekend’s contest at London Stadium.

“We have prepared for the (West Ham) game already this week,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United’s official website. “We’ve had two games in our eyes, or two games that we’ve been looking forward to.”

West Ham (2-2-1), meanwhile, should be eager to take on United after beating them at the London Stadium, 3-1, last season. It was the fourth time in the last five Premier League meetings in London that the Hammers have earned at least one point.

Following a massively disappointing 5-0 season-opening home defeat to reigning champions Manchester City, West Ham have nicely turned things around. Including a League Cup victory at Newport Country last month, the Hammers have not conceded a goal in three straight matches.

However, West Ham were held without a goal whilst playing home-side Aston Villa to a goalless draw on Monday night. Despite their inability to score in that particular contest, the Hammers are pleased with their current state within the Premier League and seem excited to continue on in the top-flight as a club with purpose.

“We’re on eight points (in the Premier League) and that’s five points better than we had after five games last season, so we see it all as a positive,” midfielder Declan Rice told West Ham’s official website. “When we’re playing now, we’re playing with that confidence. We’re defending hard, we’re attacking hard and every player who puts on the shirt, we’re feeling confident to go out there and get three points.”

United’s Marcus Rashford scored against Leicester last week for his third goal of the season. He has just one in seven career Premier League matches versus West Ham.