Manchester United-Watford Preview

Whilst the saga of Paul Pogba’s stay at Manchester United continues to make headlines throughout Europe, the Red Devils have not lost a Premier League match in almost two months.

With Pogba still ailing, United aim to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games and continue their dominance over host Watford on Sunday.

The French star has not suited up for a United game action since Sept. 30 due to an ankle injury, and whilst manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have said Pogba still has a place on the team and won’t be sent away during the January transfer window, other Manchester players don’t completely believe the gaffer. Talk of Real Madrid’s interest in the 26-year-old midfielder has been a popular rumour, but at the moment Pogba is still in Manchester red and reportedly working his way back to the proper fitness level.

“Paul is training,” Solskjaer told United’s official website. “He’s back in with the team, so we’ll see how long it takes for him to feel ready to be part of the team.”

Pogba’s situation has not seemed to prove too much of a distraction for Man United (6-7-4), who are 3-3-0 within the league since a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth on Nov. 2. The Red Devils’ quest for a third straight top-flight victory ended with last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Everton.

Mason Greenwood’s 77th-minute equaliser helped United share the spoils with Everton. And, though a full three points was not gained, the comeback continued to show the spirit Manchester United have displayed of late.

“It’s a fantastic group,” Solskjaer said. “Great attitude, good competition. They push each other on and spur each other on. The atmosphere is great. They’re in a good mood. They’re in a happy place at the moment. Let’s move on to Watford now.”

United have owned the Hornets during the Premier League era, going 11-0-1. The lone defeat came at Watford on Sept. 18, 2016. Since then, the Red Devils have outscored them 11-4 during a five-game winning streak.

Manchester star Marcus Rashford (10 goals), who recorded three goals in United’s previous two games and had one with an assist during a 3-0 mid-week, League Cup win over Colchester United, has goals in each of his last two contests versus Watford.

Still last in the table on nine points, Watford (1-6-10) have gone three straight matches without goal since Ismaila Sarr scored in the 24th minute of a 2-1 loss at Southampton on Nov. 30. However, having midfielder Roberto Pereyra fit after an injury forced him to miss last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool could help the cause Sunday.

Despite all the struggles Watford have had, and continue, to endure this term, new manager Nigel Pearson is trying to build on any positives he can find to potentially turn lead one of the great escape acts in Premier League history.

“We have to convert our chances and that’s something everyone in the club is aware of,” Pearson told Watford’s official website. “(Manchester United) will be another difficult game. They’ve got quality players who are capable of being match-winners. But, the most important thing for us is to raise our own level of performance, to find a level of consistency that will generate a better feeling with the fanbase.”