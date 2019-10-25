Manchester United-Norwich City Preview

After going nearly eight months in all competitions without a road victory, Manchester United have the chance to claim two in four days as they face new boys Norwich City at Carrow Road.

United (2-4-3), who also have just two points from their last four league matches, had gone 11 games (0-4-7) without a victory outside Old Trafford since their famous 3-1 fight back at Paris-St. Germain in the round of 16 in the Champions League in March. Slowly getting back to full health but still a patchwork group, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s charges ground out a 1-0 victory at Partizan Belgrade in Europa League play Thursday.

One of those players who missed a substantial period of time, Anthony Martial, supplied the match-winner from the spot in the 43rd minute. United are still notably short-handed at the back, with Solskjaer originally starting with a back three before going to four for the final 45 minutes.

“Now Anthony is back, he got a goal, and I’m sure we’ll see us improve as a team with Anthony in the side,” Solskjaer told United’s official website regarding the France international after his first start since Aug. 24. “He does gives us something different.”

Martial’s return should help take some of the goal-scoring burden off Marcus Rashford and hopefully re-ignited United’s turgid offence. The Red Devils have scored just three goals in their last five league matches, and Rashford has factored in all of them with two goals and an assist.

The injury list could get shorter for this match with hopes first-choice keeper David De Gea will be available. He missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw versus Liverpool with a groin injury suffered on international duty with Spain, and Sergio Romero ably deputised in both contests.

Jesse Lingard also returned after a two-match absence due to injury, but Solskjaer is still waiting on left back Luke Shaw and midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Mantic as the first-choice trio are still rehabbing injuries.

Manchester United are winless in their last eight road matches (0-3-5) in league play since a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Feb. 27.

The Canaries (2-1-6) are ahead of only Watford in the table on seven points but are seeking to be the first promoted side to do the home double over the Manchester clubs since both Portsmouth and Wolverhampton accomplished the feat in 2003-04.

“We created a magic night against Man City,” Canaries boss Daniel Farke said at his Friday news conference. “We can’t take it as a given to repeat that on a weekly basis but we are trying to be outstanding with our performances. The atmosphere has to be like a cup game, a do or die game.

Norwich City have gone four matches without a win since stunning two-time champions City but did end a three-match losing streak with a surprising scoreless draw at Bournemouth. The clean sheet was a welcome sight for Farke, whose side had shipped 21 goals in the first eight league contests.

“There were many positives at Bournemouth, including the first clean sheet and first point on the road,” the gaffer said. “It’s good for the confidence. Before Bournemouth the topic was we had to stop conceding goals. We create many chances and have scored goals but it’s not easy on this level.

“It’s not like we can score nearly 100 goals like last season,” Farke added. “I’m not concerned about our offensive play. It’s about finding good balance between being solid in defence and providing a threat in the offence.”

Norwich City’s defence will again be without Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann, and midfielder Mario Vrancic is also sidelined through injury. Keeper Ralf Fahrmann returned to training this week but will not be among the 18 for this contest.

While Farke is not concerned about the offence, he would not object to striker Teemu Pukki rediscovering his scoring form for the club. The Finland international got off to a blazing start with six goals in his first five league matches but has failed to bulge the net in the last four.

Pukki has seven goals in eight European qualifying matches in propelling Finland to the brink of their first major tournament appearance in the Scandinavian country’s history.

“I can’t hide that Teemu had an unbelievable start. He scored goals for fun and has impressed with assists. He’s capable of linking the play and works so much for the team,” Farke said. “He’s always been more than just a goal-scorer.

“I want all my players to be more than important in their own position, that’s part of our approach. Teemu is always humble and important for the mood. He thinks more for the teammates than himself.”

The teams split their two matches the last time Norwich City were in the top flight in 2015-16, with the road team winning both contests. Juan Mata’s goal in the 72nd minute proved decisive in the last matchup at Carrow Road, and Manchester United is 13-1-3 versus the Canaries in all competitions in the Premier League era.

United have gone 6-0-2 in league play in East Anglia, losing only in 2005 and 2012.