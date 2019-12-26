Manchester United-Burnley Preview

It has been just over a year since Manchester United turned to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lift them from their post-Ferguson doldrums, and supporters hope their Boxing Day performance was not another false dawn as the holiday fixtures continue Saturday at Turf Moor versus Burnley.

Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford known more for his exploits as a former striker – he secured the United treble in 2000 with his stoppage-time goal in the Champions League final – than manager. But with wins in his first six league matches after replacing Jose Mourinho and advancement to the quarterfinals of the Champions League convinced the United hierarchy to give him a three-year deal in March.

United, though, stumbled down the stretch after he put pen to paper on that deal with just two wins in their final 10 matches in all competitions. The struggles continued into this term as the Red Devils won just three of their first 12 and raised concerns the Norwegian was not the man for the long haul and rebuild needed.

Slowly but surely, however, it appears Manchester United (7-7-5) have finally righted themselves, helped by getting healthy after a spate of injuries early. Solskjaer’s side have taken points in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions (5-2-1) after shaking off an early goal by Newcastle to paste the Magpies 4-1 on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

“You saw the intent straight away,” Solskjaer told the Manchester Evening News, pleased with the response to a listless 2-0 loss to bottom-club Watford last weekend. “With the boys. The attitude was always to win the ball and go forward, we flew into tackles, so I was never worried about the reaction; there’s always been a reaction.

“We lost one in August, we lost one in September, lost one in October, one in November and one in December. Not two in a row, so the reaction was always gonna be there and let’s see how we do on Saturday.

The attacking trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and teen starlet Mason Greenwood – all 24 and younger — accounted for the offence, with Martial’s brace on either side of halftime bracketing first-half markers by Greenwood and Rashford.

Martial has four goals in his last six starts in all competitions, while Rashford netted his 11th goal in 19 league matches and bettered his mark of 10 in 33 last term. Greenwood, meanwhile, continues to stoke excitement – his well-taken and opportunistic goal right before halftime was his seventh in 20 matches in all competitions.

United also got a boost from a solid 26-minute effort from midfielder Paul Pogba, who replaced an injured Scott McTominay at halftime. It was the first extended minutes for the World Cup winner and France international, who had a late runout last weekend versus Watford after being sidelined nearly three months with a foot injury.

For McTominay, the news is less promising as he was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches and could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“He’s done his ligament in his knee, probably. We don’t know how bad it is, so let’s see,” Solskjaer told MUTV post-match. “The boy has got the biggest heart of the lot. He played until half-time but we know when they stiffen up after. We’ll have to find out tomorrow, how he is.

“You see the attitude of the kid, of everyone, in the beginning of the game. I’m not sure if he’ll be ready for Saturday [against Burnley]. Probably not, but we’ve seen him recover before.”

About the lone on-pitch concern from the Boxing Day victory was the lack of a clean sheet, which is now 14 league matches and running dating to their 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Sept. 14. United have yet to record a shutout on the road in their nine league contests, shipping 13 goals while claiming just nine points (2-3-4).

Burnley (7-3-9) have also had their bouts with inconsistency and were denied a third win on the bounce Thursday with a 1-0 defeat at Everton. The Clarets failed to unlock Carlo Ancelotti’s defense in his Toffees’ debut on the touchline, with none of their six shots finding frame and conceding a late winner to Dominic Calvert-Lewin on 80 minutes.

“We are more frustrated than disappointed, because the game was heading towards a 0-0 and we’d have taken that today, with all that was going on at Everton,” Burnley gaffer Sean Dyche told the club’s official website.

“I don’t normally like to take a 0-0, but I would have, but unfortunately it’s gone away from us following a mistake. It was a game plan by design. We thought there might be a reaction to the new manager and that we’d have to absorb the game, especially in the first half and I thought we did that quite well.”

The lack of a cutting edge in the final third has plagued Dyche’s side for nearly a month – Burnley have scored only three goals in their last six matches but also have put just 12 shots on target in those matches and failed to register more than four in any contest.

Burnley’s form at Turf Moor has also been disjointed with five wins and four losses in their nine games. Three of the defeats have come to the Big Six – Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City – while shipping 11 goals, and they have recorded five clean sheets in the other six matches.

United are unbeaten in their last nine (5-4-0) versus Burnley since a shock 1-0 defeat at Turf Moore in the first Premier League meeting in 2009. Robbie Blake’s goal in the 19th minute of that victory still stands as the Clarets’ lone goal in five home matches versus United, who have left with victories in their last three visits.