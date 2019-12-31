Manchester United-Arsenal Preview

In his Arsenal coaching debut, Mikael Arteta showed he is plenty capable of creating a game plan for opponents. The challenge for the new Gunners boss is adapting to a Plan B when things go awry as he faces another Big Six opponent Wednesday in Manchester United.

Arsenal (5-9-6) remain closer to the drop than they do fourth place as they enter this contest 12th in the table on 24 points, but with Arteta’s arrival from Manchester City, the north London club’s latest overhaul has formally begun. In the first half-hour against Chelsea on Sunday, the Gunners were on the front foot – active and engaged in a 4-2-3-1 formation and using Mesut Ozil as a proper playmaker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staked Arsenal to a lead before the quarter-hour, and Arteta’s side were a constant menace in attack to the point Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had to switch out of his preferred 3-4-3 to a 4-3-3. That, however, gradually swung the match in favour of the Pensioners.

Arteta was also done no favours by his keeper Bernd Leno, who had an off night, and a controversial decision by referee Craig Pawson not to give Jorginho a second booking that may have been warranted. Chelsea scored two late goals four minutes apart to consign Arsenal to a 2-1 defeat.

“I’m really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals, and the timing of them as well,” Arteta told Arsenal’s official website post-match. “I’m pleased with a lot of things that I’ve seen. I’m pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this. But I’m disappointed to lose the game obviously. We had to sustain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea. We have to move on.”

Arteta likely will be prodded into one change as centre back Calum Chambers was forced off in the first half with a knee injury and not expected to be available. The position has been a sore spot all season for the Gunners, with Sokratis expected to miss out while still in concussion protocol. That leaves Sunday’s finishing pairing of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi the likely starters in Arsenal’s spine.

Arsenal have just one win in their last 12 league matches (1-6-5) and have totaled just two goals while taking two points from their last four. Aubameyang has 13 of the side’s 26 goals in league play, and no one besides the Gabon international has scored since Nicolas Pepe scored the go-ahead goal in their 3-1 win over West Ham United on Dec. 9.

As Arteta tries to cobble together a side that can break out of its rut, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks like he has Manchester United (8-7-5) on the right track. They are in fifth place on 31 points, four back of Chelsea for the final Champions League spot, and are 6-2-1 in their last nine matches in all competitions.

United have a chance for three wins on the trot in league play for the first time this term as they followed up a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle on Boxing Day with a professional 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial picked up where they left off from the holiday win with goals on either side of halftime, but it was a much-sought after clean sheet – the first in 14 league matches – that provided a boost as well as second-choice midfielders Fred and Nemanja Matic served as effective shields to the back line.

“We had to work hard and we had to dig in deep, especially for the last 15 minutes, when they were throwing balls into then box,” defender Harry Maguire told BT Sport post-match. “We did well in the end and we didn’t give many chances away. Maybe we could have been a little bit better in the second half on the ball and killed the game off that way, but it’s a big three points for us.”

Rashford and Martial have accounted for 26 of United’s 48 goals in all competitions, which has prompted talk of Solskjaer finding the duo some help in attack during the January transfer window. They were pipped to the services of Erling Haaland – whom Solskjaer coached at Molde in Norway — by Borussia Dortmund on a £19.2 million transfer Sunday.

Rashford already has set a career best for Premier League goals in a season after bagging his 12th on Saturday, but has failed to breach the Gunners’ net in the last eight meetings since a brace in his first matchup with them Feb. 28, 2016.

Aubameyang gave Arsenal a share of the points in the reverse fixture Sept. 30, canceling out Scott McTominay’s goal in the 58th minute of a 1-1 draw. United split two matches at the Emirates last season, winning 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Martial had a goal but losing 2-0 in league play.

Aubameyang has scored in his last three games versus United.