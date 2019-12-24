Manchester City-Wolverhampton Preview

Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the Premier League title race because he does not think there is one at the moment.

The boss for two-time champions Manchester City is trying to figure out a way to create one as his side look to cut into Liverpool’s 11-point over them Friday when they face Wolverhampton at Molineux.

Manchester City (12-2-4) did what they could do last week to gain ground on the Merseysiders, taking advantage of Liverpool playing in the Club World Cup to pick up three points last weekend. The problem was their 3-1 victory came over second-place Leicester City, which meant that while the Cityzens moved 11 back of Liverpool, the reigning European champions still have a comfortable 10-point bulge atop the table.

“When a team has 16 victories from 17 [games] it’s unrealistic to think we are going to chase them,” Guardiola said at his Monday news conference per Metro UK. “It’s unrealistic right now. We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League for next season and then you never know, no? ‘If they drop a couple of games, and we win and win, I don’t know.

“When one team lose one game in the last 53 or 54, I’m not optimistic that they are going to lose four or five in ten or eleven games because they are incredibly strong.”

The somewhat bleak assessment comes as a bit of a downer considering City put together one of their more complete efforts in overturning an early deficit to the Foxes. Former Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez started the fightback with a goal on the half-hour, and Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead for good from the spot right before halftime.

Gabriel Jesus added the third after being picked out by Kevin De Bruyne as City scored three or more goals in back-to-back league games for the first time since smashing 11 by Watford and Everton in late September. It was also the 11th assist in league play for De Bruyne, who is on pace to eclipse Thierry Henry’s single-season record of 20 set with Arsenal in 2002-03.

Guardiola did get some good news as Sergio Aguero made a late runout Saturday for his first action since Nov. 23 after suffering a muscle injury. Aguero has 13 goals in 17 matches, ranking second behind Raheem Sterling (18). Jesus has played well in Aguero’s spot with three goals in his last four league matches and six in his last six overall.

The City boss, though, said Aguero is “not ready to start,” which means a substitute role for the second straight contest for the club’s all-time leading scorer is in the offering. Centre back John Stones and midfielder David Silva are also unavailable, having been sidelined since the Manchester derby with hamstring and leg injuries, respectively.

Wolverhampton (6-9-3) enter this contest sixth in the table on 27 points and five adrift of Chelsea for the fourth and final Champions League spot. The Wolves showed some resiliency at Carrow Road last weekend, overturning a deficit to defeat new boys Norwich City 2-1.

There was some heady play and good fortune in the fightback as Romain Saiss struck for the equaliser on a short corner on the hour. Raul Jimenez was a poacher for the match-winner on 81 minutes, calmly firing home after Tim Krul spilled a well-saved rebound into his patch at the six-yard box.

The Mexico international has factored on 19 of Wolverhampton’s 44 goals in all competitions, and Wolves are also on an impressive run with only two losses in their last 20 matches overall (10-8-2), a run that includes a stunning 2-0 victory at the Etihad in the reverse fixture Oct. 6.

“It’s nice to hear the recognition, it’s the way people see us, but we know that the way we do things, how we do things is more important than what we’ve been achieving,” Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo told the club’s official website.

“How we’ve been able to compete, game after game, with the squad that we want, with the idea that we want. It’s important to realise with who and how we are doing things.”

It can be argued Wolves got the short end of the stick when it comes to turnarounds for the Boxing Day and weekend schedule as they face table-toppers Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in a 45-hour turnaround and are playing three matches in 112 when including their New Year’s Day fixture at Watford.

“It’s going to be very tough, I think all of the managers are concerned and rightly so. I’m particularly concerned because I’ve been saying this; the schedule doesn’t make sense, it’s absurd. For all the teams,” Nuno said. “Of course, there are teams that have three days (between matches), but I don’t know what the particular reason why it’s us as Wolves who have less hours, but it’s a concern for all the managers and for all the players.

“We have to survive. We have to survive. Let’s see what happens. We will train tomorrow, then we prepare to play Man City, and we’ll see. Let’s try and survive.”

Wolves have been a difficult out for City since earning promotion last term as the teams have each claimed four points in the three league meetings. Wolverhampton’s counterattack worked to perfection in the reverse fixture in October when Jimenez set up Adama Traore for goals in both the 80th and 94th minutes.

Wolves have not done a double over City at any level since the teams were in Division 1 in 1996-97 and last recorded a top-flight sweep in 1960-61.