Manchester City-Everton Preview

Whilst Manchester City got back on track within the Premier League in a major way, there should be reason for concern with Everton’s play of late.

City look to keep the production coming whilst trying to hand Everton a third straight top-flight defeat Saturday at Goodison Park.

It’s possible Manchester City’s stunning 3-2 loss at promoted-side Norwich City on Aug. 14 could come back to haunt them in the race to repeat as Premier League champions, considering they are already five points back of undefeated leaders Liverpool. However, City (4-1-1) responded from that defeat in massive fashion, routing winless Watford 8-0 at the Etihad last weekend.

When the dust settled, Bernardo Silva, who recently took backlash for some seemingly tasteless tweeting, recorded a hat trick, Kevin De Bruyne had a goal with two assists and Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero (eight goals) each posted one of each for the Citizens.

“We were ruthless – in terms of five shots, five goals,” manager Pep Guardiola told City’s official website. “Sometimes, we have 20 and cannot score.”

Since losing at Norwich, Man City have outscored Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, Watford, and Preston North End in the League Cup 14-0 whilst winning all three matches.

That probably does not bode well for Everton (2-1-3), who currently sit 14th in the Premier League table. The Toffees did not concede a goal whilst drawing and winning their first two league games this campaign, but have allowed nine since then. Including five whilst dropping the last two at Bournemouth on Sept 15., and home to newcomers Sheffield United last weekend.

If there wasn’t any heat on manager Marco Silva, perhaps there is some now. Even though Everton beat Sheffield on Wednesday in League Cup play, it’s the club’s performance in the Premier League that must improve.

Silva, though, lauded his side’s ability to bounce back and stay the course in light of recent events.

“Our togetherness is really important,” he told everton.tv. “This is (one word) we always use because it is really important. We were serious, we respected our goals for the competition and we did well. We have to recover (the players) to be in good condition for the next game.”

Amidst the club’s inconsistent play thus far in 2019-20, midfielder Dominic-Calvert Lewin has been a relative bright spot. He scored against Bournemouth, and after not featuring versus Sheffield United, notched a brace in the League Cup triumph. He also had a goal versus Manchester City last season.

City have won the last three meetings with Everton, and are 3-1-0 in the series since losing at Goodison in January 2017. Gabriel Jesus has just one Premier League goal in three games this season, but he scored against Donetsk and Preston, and has four in his last three matches versus Everton.