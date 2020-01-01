Man United midfielder Paul Pogba set for ankle surgery

LONDON (AP)Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to undergo ankle surgery that could keep him out for a month.

Pogba has been seeking external medical advice and operation was likely to be needed to resolve the right ankle injury, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskj�r said.

Pogba missed Saturday’s win at Burnley and Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal, having only just managed to feature in two games after almost three months out.

”We’ve had scans and it’s nothing major,” Solskj�r said. ”It’s something that has to be sorted and dealt with within a time frame and he’s been advised to do it as soon as and he’ll probably do it as soon as. So he’ll be out for three or four weeks probably.”

