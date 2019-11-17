Man arrested after English soccer player reports homophobia

Breaking News
TRANMERE, England (AP)A footballer in England’s third tier reported being subjected to homophobic abuse from the stands, leading to police making one arrest.

Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop told the referee of the abuse at halftime of the League One soccer game at Tranmere as his team won 2-0.

Tranmere says it is “very disappointed to learn of a homophobic comment made.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police condemned “abhorrent incidents.”

Police Chief Inspector Jason Crellin added that “hate crime has no place in our communities, and not least at a showcase sporting event attended and watched by many people.”

