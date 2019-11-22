Maldini’s son included in Milan senior squad for first time

MILAN (AP)The son of soccer great Paolo Maldini has been given his first callup to the senior AC Milan squad.

Forward Daniel Maldini has been included in the 21-man list for Saturday’s home match against Napoli in Serie A.

Daniel Maldini, who turned 18 last month, recently extended his contract with Milan until 2024.

His father, who holds the record for most appearances in Serie A, is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever defenders. Paolo spent his entire career at Milan, helping it to 25 trophies including five European Cups and seven Serie A titles.

He was also captain of Milan and Italy, making over 100 appearances for the national side.



