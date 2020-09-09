Malakoff prepares for monster test as Trinity Christian rolls into town Friday

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Malakoff’s reputation has been growing year after year across the state, and the Tigers are looking to build on those standards once again.

“Expectations are high, and it’s kind of changed over the years to where we were happy to get to the playoffs early when we got here, and then expectations have gotten bigger and bigger each year,” said head coach Jamie Driskell.

“A lot of people really didn’t talk about Malakoff like that but ever since I got up here, I’ve heard a lot Malakoff so it means a lot to me,” said quarterback Darrion Peace.

Up next for Malakoff is another marquee test, as the vaunted Trinity Christian Tigers from Cedar Hill, a team made up of top athletes from across the country, make their way to East Texas Friday night.

“I look forward to it,” said defensive tackle Zamir Ruiz. “Going against better guys is going to make me better, hopefully, we get a good game, hopefully, we go out there and show them what we’re about.”

“It’s going to be an interesting fight, I want to see if our kids are going to compete against them and just get out and play and let’s see what happens,” said Driskell. “Let’s see where the chips fall and play and have fun with this game.”

These types of non-district matchups are what sharpen good football teams, into title contenders.

“It’s good that they’ve got confidence in us because putting us against competition like this gets us better in the long run,” said Peace. “I think it’s going to get us better.”

“Playing good competition is only going to make us better and obviously we’ve picked out a good opponent this week and we’ll see what happens, but our kids see the big picture,” said Driskell.

“I’m happy to go out against this Trinity Christian team, they’re really good so it’s going to be a good fight for us,’ said Ruiz. “I feel like it’s going to help us in the long run but hopefully we come out on top.”

The eyes of the entire state will be on this one, when it kicks off from Tiger Stadium, at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

No. 5 Malakoff and the Trinity Tigers will be our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

Trinity has a few East Texas natives on its roster, and their offensive coordinator is former Dallas Cowboy and NFL hall of famer Deion Sanders.

Sanders’ son senior Shedeur Sanders is their starting quarterback.

Watch the video to see the story.