Making the Red Raiders “Tyler Lee Tough”

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There’s a new slogan on the Robert e. Lee practice field, ‘Tyler Lee Tough,’ and it’s more than just a motto, it’s a goal.

“Toughest team is going to win the football game about 90 percent of the time,” said head coach Kurt Traylor. “I want us to be tough, and being Tyler Lee Tough is showing up every day and getting to work, showing up on time, bring your lunch pail and get to work.”

A few of the players who have made that commitment are seniors Noah Springer and Jamal Ligon, who have taken on even more responsibility as they enter their final season with the Red Raiders, looking to make the playoffs.

“We would love it, I mean that’s the goal,” said Springer, “That’s always the goal, but I really think we can do it this year, we’ve got a great team.”

“That’s the foundation that we’re putting in here that the other guys need to see especially, these young guys, see how you work every day,” said Traylor.

For Ligon, he plans to be on the field almost every play, but for this North Texas commit, less time on the sidelines doesn’t phase him.

“Coming into high school I knew I was going to be playing both ways,” said Ligon. “Honestly it’s something I always knew I was going to do, I’ve prepared for that, I feel good.”

They also feel good about returning quarterback, Mark Patton, who has already earned confidence from his teammates and this coaching staff.

“I think Mark is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the district, if not in East Texas,” said Springer. “He’s got the size, he’s got the arm, he’s continuously getting better every day and I think the skies the limit, I think he’ll be great.”

“Now we need for him to start putting those balls on people and be the quarterback I know he can be,” said Traylor.

So now it’s back to the grind, working out in this East Texas heat, and looking toward getting Lee back into the postseason, for the first time in five years.

“It gets hot and you get tired, you got to find you another gear and you got to be tough,” said Traylor.

The Red Raiders open the season on the road in Marshall, on August 30th.