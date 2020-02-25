Make it 115 in a row, as Martin’s Mill ladies take down Union Grove, advance to regional tourney

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The remarkable run continues.

The No. 1-ranked Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs put on yet another dominant performance as they defeated Union Grove 71-39 Monday to advance to Class 2A Region 2 tournament later this week.

Sophomore Jada Celsur poured in 27 points to go along with 10 steals while senior Abbie Orrick added 26 points, and 11 boards as the Lady Mustangs extend the second longest winning streak in the state’s history to 115 games.

Now 37-0 on the season, Martin’s Mill (reigning back to back 2A state champion) will face either Era or Alvord in the region semis Friday at 6:00 p.m. at McKinney Boyd high school.

Union Grove ends a very good season at 25-8. Macey Alston led the Lady Lions with 20 points.

Watch the video to see the highlights.