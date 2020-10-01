Major League Baseball to make limited amount of tickets available for NLCS and World Series Games at Globe Life Field

The Houston Astros play against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Baseball fans will be able to buy tickets and attend the NLCS and World Series games in person at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites.

Tickets for all seven games of each series will go on-sale starting on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 a.m. at MLB.com and texasrangers.com.

Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday, October 12th will mark the first time fans will be able to attend a game at Globe Life Field and the first time fans can attend any game during the 2020 MLB season.

The 116th World Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 20th, will mark the first neutral site World Series in modern baseball history.

Major League Baseball has received the appropriate approvals to host fans in the ballpark and will implement fan health and safety protocols in conjunction with state and local regulations.