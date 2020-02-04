Mahomes H.S. Coach: “Patrick is just being the best version of himself”

MIAMI, Florida (KETK) – Much of East Texas is still very much celebrating the fact that one of their young men just became a Super Bowl champion.

Patrick Mahomes’ high school football coach Adam Cook, now Whitehouse I.S.D.’s Athletics Director, got to see it in person.

He was kind enough to share his reaction with KETK Monday afternoon from Miami.

Watch the video to see the story and to hear Cook’s perspective.

Cook got what he’s described as the opportunity of a lifetime to be inside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday thanks to Mahomes’ college coach, former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.

He’d wind up seeing his pupil win the biggest prize in professional football.

Then Monday morning, Cook got to be in the same room to see Mahomes receive his Super Bowl MVP award from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I really got teary eyed whenever Patrick came up. Overcome with a lot of emotion,” said Cook.

Cook explains how in just two years, Mahomes has reached astonishing heights faster than many legends of the game, and is grabbing a strangle-hold on the title of “Face of the NFL.”