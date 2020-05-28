Mahomes’ foundation donates scholarships for kids of Navy SEALs

KETK – Thanks to East Texan Patrick Mahomes and his foundation 15 and the Mahomies, the children of many fallen navy seals will get the chance to have a college education.

The foundation has announced that it is providing 15 scholarships for kids of U.S. Navy SEALs through the SEAL Legacy foundation.

Those 15 scholarships will end up helping the families of more than 100 seals that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country since 9/11.

Wanting to honor the continued work and sacrifice of the SEALs and their families, the Super Bowl LIV MVP said in a statement that he and his foundation, “are committed to the SEAL creed that no one will be left behind.”

News release from 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is below:

Austin, Texas (15 and the Mahomies/May 25, 2020) – It was announced Monday that the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has provided a grant for 15 scholarships to children of The United States Navy SEALs through the SEAL Legacy Foundation.

The Honored SEAL Legacy Scholarship Program awards annual college scholarships for academic and associated costs for children of U.S. Navy SEALs.

The 15 scholarships will go towards the families of the more than 100 SEALs who have paid the ultimate price since 9/11.

“It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program,” said Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes. “The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I, are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind.”

As part of our 15 for 15 Initiative and in observance of Memorial Day, we want to honor the continued work and sacrifice of the SEALs and their families that goes unnoticed in our daily lives.

“On behalf of a grateful brotherhood, we thank Patrick Mahomes for his leadership,” SEAL Legacy Foundation Managing Director and United States Navy SEAL Mark McGinnis said. “These scholarships from 15 and the Mahomies will make a meaningful difference for the children of our SEALs.”

About 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes. It was established by reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019.

About SEAL Legacy Foundation

The SEAL Legacy Foundation is a 501(C)(3), nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen United States Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families, and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community. The Foundation was established in 2011 by SEALs to preserve their legacy of no one left behind.