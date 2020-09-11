Lynx-Fever Preview

The Minnesota Lynx are not playing like a playoff team at the moment.

In their final tune-up before the postseason, the Lynx look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Saturday against the Indiana Fever at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Minnesota (13-8) will be in the playoffs and can finish no worse than fifth in the regular-season standings. However, the Lynx are currently mired in their longest slide of the season, which is not coming at the right time. That skid reached three games with a Thursday’s 104-89 loss to Las Vegas.

Star rookie Crystal Dangerfield (16.2 points per game) had 24 points and Napheesa Collier (15.8 ppg, 9.1 rebounds per game) added 17 points with 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which allowed 100 or more points for the second time in three contests.

“If we continue to play like we’re playing, it’ll be another 100-point game,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve told the Pioneer Press, apparently about what the her team potentially faces down the road. “So I don’t know. We’ll have to try to figure it out again.”

Perhaps some good news for the Lynx is that Indiana (6-15) has reached the 100-point mark just once this season. Minnesota can also sweep the season series after beating the Fever 87-80 early last month. Lexie Brown had 26 points for the Lynx in that contest and Collier finished with 16.

Indiana has been eliminated from postseason contention, but gets a chance to end this unique 2020 campaign inside the “Wubble” with a second straight win. Candace Dupree scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and Kelsey Mitchell added 18 as the Fever snapped an eight-game losing streak with Thursday’s 85-75 over last-place New York.

Indiana, which never won back-to-back games at any point in 2020, has been led by Mitchell (17.8 ppg) and Dupree (12.6 ppg). Tiffany Mitchell (12.7 ppg) and forward Teaira McCowan (11.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg) have also had their moments.

The Mitchells both scored 15 points against Minnesota last month. McCowan finished that contest with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Fever, who hit 10 3-pointers in that game but also committed 17 turnovers.