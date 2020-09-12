Luke Voit lifts Yankees past Orioles 2-1 in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP)Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 2-1 Saturday to open a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles for the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth.

With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.

Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI. LeMahieu scored without a throw.

A day after sweeping a doubleheader from the Orioles, New York (25-21) won its fourth straight game and closed in on Toronto (24-20) for second place in the AL East.

Jonathan Holder (2-0) combined with Jordan Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman on a four-hitter.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2, GAME 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman homered during Texas’ five-run first inning, and the Rangers spoiled Daulton Jefferies’ major league debut.

Wes Benjamin (1-0) worked four innings for his first big league victory, coming in his fifth game. He struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs after Nick Goody retired the first three batters as an opener.

Rafael Montero worked a perfect seventh for his eighth save.

Jefferies (0-1), a 25-year-old right-hander who had never pitched above Double-A, was called up to be the 29th player for the A’s in the doubleheader. He threw 53 pitches over two innings.

The teams played a doubleheader to make up for the game postponed Aug. 27 when the A’s decided not to play the finale of a scheduled four-game series to support calls for racial justice.

