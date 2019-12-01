Luka Doncic has big 2nd half, Mavericks rout Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP)Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in a dynamic second half, Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory Sunday.

Doncic also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Delon Wright had 17 points and nine assists in the Mavericks’ seventh victory in eight games.

Dallas underlined its status as a likely title contender with an inspired second half on the road against the NBA-leading Lakers, who had lost only once in 18 games since their season opener.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and LeBron James had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, They dropped to 17-3.

The Mavs erased a halftime deficit with a 28-5 run to open the third quarter, shredding the Lakers’ usually solid defense. Dallas’ decisive rally was led by a majestic quarter from Doncic, who had 16 points and five assists in the third after going 2 for 9 in the first half.

HEAT 109, NETS 106

NEW YORK (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds and the Miami Heat scored the final 10 points to beat Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, starting the closing 10-0 burst with a three-point play.

Miami trailed 106-99 after a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 1:45 remaining, but pitched a shutout from there and got the victory thanks largely to the aggressiveness of Butler. He kept attacking the rim and had five free throws in the closing run, overcoming his 5-for-17 shooting from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points and Harris had a season-high 25 for the Nets. Kyrie Irving missed his ninth straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

CELTICS 113, KNICKS 104

NEW YORK (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and Boston beat New York.

Kemba Walker had 15 points and 10 assists, Enes Kanter added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Brad Wanamaker also scored 11 points for Boston.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points.

GRIZZLIES 115, TIMBERWOLVES 107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Grayson Allen added 13 to push short-handed Memphis past Minnesota.

Memphis, which was without star rookie Ja Morant because of back spasms and starting center Jonas Valanciunas because of an illness. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

