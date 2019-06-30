Lufkin represents East Texas in 7on7 championship bracket

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) — As we finished up the 2019 edition of the Texas State 7on7 Tournament in College Station, the Lufkin Panthers were the only team from East Texas still competing for the top prize.

In the first round, the Pack were able to edge past Ridge Point 27-25, but that set up a showdown with A&M Consolidated.

The matchup with the Tigers was a back and forth contest, but the Panthers came up short, losing to Consolidated 48-42.

A&M Consolidated would go on to win the state championship, beating Southlake Carroll 37-31 in the title game.