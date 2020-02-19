Lufkin, Harmony, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Mount Pleasant among those that advance in Girls Tuesday 1st Rd. action

KETK – The Whitehouse Lady Cats couldn’t fend off the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers Tuesday in the Bi-District Round of the Class 5A playoffs.

After, leading by two at the half, and by one after three quarter, Whitehouse was outscored 23-9 in the final period as the the Lady Tigers won 57-44 Tuesday to advance.

Mount Pleasant will take on No. 3-ranked Red Oak in round two later this week.

The Lufkin Lady Panthers held on to beat Texas High 53-48. Lufkin will take on Lancaster in the area round.

The Harmony Lady Eagles pulled off a nail biting 37-36 triumph over the Tatum Lady Eagles in Class 3A region two action. Harmony advances to face on Prairiland in the next round.

The Sabine Lady Cardinals also played a barnburner in round one Tuesday. Thanks to Mikinzi Cantrell hit a shot late in the contest to give the Lady Cards a 54-53 victory over Elysian Fields. She led Sabine with 16 points.

Coach Sara Cantrell’s squad moves on to take on top-ranked Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Ore City High School.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs pulled off the upset over District 16-3A champ White Oak 63-54. Hughes Springs advances to play No. 14 Winnsboro at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Lobo Coliseum in Longview.

Watch the video to see highlights of all five of these East Texas girls basketball first round playoff games.