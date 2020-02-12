Lufkin boys clinch playoff spot, Nac stays tied atop district, LP ladies double up JT

KETK – For the sixth consecutive season, the Lufkin Panthers boys basketball team is postseason bound.

The Pack locked down the third seed from district 16-5A Tuesday by beating old rival John Tyler 75-61 in the Rose City.

LP improves to 8-4 in league play, and 23-10 on the year behind 18 points from Elijah Johnson. Natron Wortham, and Jackson Parks added 15, and 14 points respectively.

The Lions dropped to 5-7 but remains tied for the fourth and final playoff spot with Whitehouse with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Nacogdoches Dragons took down the Wildcats Tuesday 46-34 as they stay tied for first place in the district with Marshall.

SFA signee Nana Antwi-Boasiako was dominant down low for Nac, leading the way with 25 points.

The Dragons are now 26-8 on the campaign, and 11-1 in league action.

Tony Leamon’s squad travels to Marshall Friday and can claim the outright district crown with a victory.

In ladies action, the Lufkin Lady Panthers wrapped up their regular season with a convincing 50-25 triumph over John Tyler.

Lufkin goes into the playoffs with the No. 2 seed out of its district, improving to 23-11 overall, and 11-3 in league play.

Courtnee Morgan had 12 points to lead the way for the Lady Pack, while Makia Moon finished with ten for the Lady Lions.

Lufkin will face either Texas High or Mount Pleasant in the first round (Bi-District) of the playoffs early next week.

John Tyler ends its season at 9-23, and 4-10 respectively.

Watch the video to see the highlights.