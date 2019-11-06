Lucas lifts Milwaukee past Concordia University (Wisc) 72-62

MILWAUKEE (AP)Te’Jon Lucas had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Milwaukee got past Concordia University (Wisconsin) 72-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Josh Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee. DeAndre Abram added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Olalekan George had 16 points for the Falcons. Joey Zietlow added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jared Jurss had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Milwaukee faces Western Michigan at home on Saturday.

