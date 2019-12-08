LSU coasts past Northwestern State 109-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)All five starters scored in double figures as LSU defeated Northwestern State 109-59 in a non-conference game Sunday.

Point guard Javonte Smart was the leading scorer for the Tigers (7-2), who won their fourth game in a row, with 17 points. Emmitt Williams finished with 16 points and a game-high ten rebounds. Darius Days had 16 points. Both Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford scored 14 points.

Even two reserves scored in double figures for LSU. James Bishop had 11 points and Aundre Hyatt had 10. The Tigers scored their most points since defeating North Florida 119-108 four seasons ago.

Chudier Bile was the leading scorer for the Demons (2-6) with 20 points – one shy of his season-high. No other Northwestern State player scored more than nine points. The Demons failed to score 60 points for the third time this season.

Northwestern State held its own with LSU for the first 11 minutes. A field goal by Nikos Chougkaz tied the score at 19-19 with 9:32 before halftime. The Tigers outscored the Demons 33-13 over the rest of the first half.

LSU had two long scoring runs in that stretch. First, the Tigers scored ten consecutive points to break the 19-19 tie. Days accounted for seven of those ten points. Later in the half, LSU scored 14 points in a row to go on top 52-26. Smart and Days made 3-pointers during that 90-second span.

The Tigers never led by fewer than 20 points after halftime. LSU’s 50-point victory was its largest margin since it defeated North Florida 104-52 two years ago.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers extended their non-conference winning streak at home to 15 games. LSU’s last loss at home to a non-Southeastern Conference team came two seasons ago when it was beaten 83-82 by Stephen F. Austin.

Northwestern State: The Demons dropped their sixth straight game to a Division I opponent. Northwestern State’s only two victories this season came against Centenary and Louisiana College.

UP NEXT

Following a ten-day break due to semester exams, LSU will play host to East Tennessee State on Dec. 18.

Northwestern State will also take a ten-break for semester exams before opening Southland Conference play at Sam Houston State on Dec. 18.

