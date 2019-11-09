Louisiana-Monroe tops Alcorn St. 73-72 in OT

MONROE, La. (AP)JD Williams posted 17 points and six rebounds as Louisiana-Monroe narrowly defeated Alcorn State 73-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Alcorn State got a 3-pointer from Corey Tillery and a jumper from Troymain Crosby in the final 46 seconds of regulation to force overtime. Neither team made a field goal in the final minute of overtime, but Williams sank two free throws with 20 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Michael Ertel had 16 points and six rebounds for Louisiana-Monroe (2-0). Youry White added 10 points. Tyree White had seven rebounds.

ULM secured its 1,000th victory in program history since beginning competition as a four-year institution in 1951-52.

Troymain Crosby had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (0-2). Deshaw Andrews added 11 points. Corey Tillery had 11 points.

Louisiana-Monroe plays Texas A&M on the road on Monday. Alcorn State takes on Paul Quinn at home on Tuesday.

