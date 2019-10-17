Lots on the line again for rivals Lindale and Whitehouse

KETK – It’s never just bragging rights when Lindale and Whitehouse get together.

It certainly hasn’t been lately.

The last two seasons this game has gone down to the wire and been decided by five points or less.

In 2016, and 2017, a playoff spot was decided in this contest which then marked the regular season finale.

Both times Whitehouse moved on to the postseason.

A year ago, Lindale won a matchup played in a monsoon 19-14 at Eagle Stadium in route to clinching a home playoff game, and advancing two rounds deep in the postseason.

This time around, both teams are looking to stay on pace in order to challenge for the District 9-5A Division 2 championship as after this Friday, only three weeks remain in the regular season.

Lindale is 2-1 with their only blemish, coming against co-league leader Marshall in their district opener. The Mavericks and the Wildcats are currently tied atop the district standings at 3-0.

Whitehouse has won those three games consecutively following a 1-2 start to their season in non-district.

The Wildcats and Eagles square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.

Watch the video to see the story and to hear from both teams’ head coaches.