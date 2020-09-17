Los Angeles FC-Sounders Preview

Bob Bradley was unwilling to give an exact timeframe on Carlos Vela’s return from injury as Los Angeles FC head into their clash with defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders without their star striker.

Vela scored 36 goals in 33 MLS appearances last term, yet has managed only three appearances this season – with two of those coming before the coronavirus-enforced suspension in March.

The 31-year-old sat out the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando as his wife was pregnant, but then sustained a medial collateral ligament sprain in a 2-0 derby defeat to LA Galaxy on August 22, and though Vela has returned to work, Bradley could not put a date on his comeback.

“He’s still certainly weeks away,” Bradley told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Carlos is doing a little bit of light work on the field, not with the team,” Bradley added. “He’s working hard with Jason Han, our physical therapist. Different exercises.

“With MCLs, it’s tricky to try and give a timeline. Even when you’re doing all of the work, the feeling of instability in the knee, depending upon how severe the tear was, it just all takes time.”

The Sounders were in rampant form against the San Jose Earthquakes in their last outing, winning 7-1 – a performance which coach Brian Schmetzer says set the standard for his team.

“When you take a bad result, coaches want to see a response. We saw a response,” Schmetzer said, referencing the previous defeat to the Portland Timbers.

“We’re not going to be perfect, we’ll lose some games we should win, win some games we shouldn’t by such a large score, but that team is full of proud guys. The first 30 minutes was some of the best soccer I’d seen in a long time.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

While LAFC are without their star striker, Seattle’s number nine is in superb form, with Ruidiaz having scored a double and provided two assists in the Sounders’ thrashing of San Jose. He has scored seven times in just 10 appearances this season, and has netted three goals in two matches against Los Angeles since joining MLS.

Los Angeles – Diego Rossi

With 12 goals in 13 appearances across both the regular season and the MLS is Back Tournament, Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi is helping to fill the void left in LAFC’s attack by Vela’s absence. In what is set to be an intriguing match-up, he is likely to be going up against Kelvin Leerdam – MLS’s highest-scoring defender.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•This will be the third meeting between the Sounders and Los Angeles FC this season, the second in regular season play. LAFC won the first three meetings between the teams but have won just one of the last four (D1 L2), with that win coming in the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament.

•The Sounders put a club-record seven goals past San Jose in their last match, with the 7-1 win the largest margin of victory in club history. Seattle scored five times in the first half, equalling the MLS record for goals before half-time.

•LAFC ended their scoring struggles with a 4-2 home win over Portland on Sunday. They’ve played 18 regular-season games with six or more combined goals in their short MLS history; no other team has more than 11 since LAFC joined the league in 2018.

•Rossi scored his tenth goal of the season in LAFC’s win over Portland on Sunday. He previously netted scored twice in the round of 16 matchup with the Sounders in the MLS is Back Tournament before scoring again in Seattle last month.