Los Angeles FC-Minnesota United Preview

In a season full of milestones, Los Angeles FC has two matches to accomplish two of the biggest Major League Soccer has to offer – most points in a season by a team and most goals by a player – heading into Sunday’s match against Minnesota United.

Though this contest could also serve as a potential Western Conference finals preview since the Loons (15-10-7) are second in the West on 52 points, it is unknown whether LAFC manager Bob Bradley will field a full-strength side for either of the club’s final two contests having already wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the postseason and the Supporters’ Shield Trophy – the first piece of silverware in the two-year history of the club – for having the most points in the league.

Currently on 68 points, Los Angeles FC (20-4-8) can match the standard set by the New York Red Bulls last year with a win in either of its final two contests while becoming only the second team in MLS history to surpass 70. A win and a draw in those games would give LAFC the mark outright.

Striker Carlos Vela has become just the second player in MLS annals to score 30 goals in a season, and his next one will equal Josef Martinez’s single-season mark set last year with MLS Cup champion Atlanta United. Vela, who already has the single-season record for most combined goals and assists with 45, has gotten to this point despite missing three matches due to injury.

The sometimes-Mexico international reached the 30-goal plateau with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute of Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory over Houston that secured the Supporters’ Shield. Diego Rossi scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and Eduard Atesta sealed the victory eight minutes from time as LAFC snapped a season-worst five-match winless spell (0-1-4) and extended their unbeaten streak to four.

“It’s huge to do it (win the Shield) in front of our fans,” LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman told the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the conversation we’ve had since Day 1. We’ll enjoy this victory tonight, but there’s more we want to do.”

Vela did not play in the first match against Minnesota United, a 2-0 home loss Sept. 1, and the Black-and-Gold sorely missed his finishing skills as they amassed a 23-5 edge in shots but failed to put one past Vito Mannone.

Mannone and the Loons currently have the inside track on the No. 2 spot in the West, entering this contest one point better than the Los Angeles Galaxy despite having fewer wins, which is the first tiebreak for seeding purposes. Minnesota pushed its home unbeaten streak to nine matches (7-0-2) with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night, with Osvaldo Alonso netting the equalizer in the 70th minute and setting up Hassani Dotson’s match-winner at the death.

“They’ve worked really hard for what they’ve achieved,” coach Adrian Heath told the club’s official website. “But we want to go even further than that. We don’t want to just get in the playoffs. I didn’t read one publication that tipped us to be in the playoffs this year in the Western Conference. … In terms of a will to find a way to win a game, I couldn’t fault the players, certainly in the second half, I thought our will and our desire was magnificent.”

Mannone was again kept busy as he made seven saves in the victory, giving him 20 during Minnesota’s current three-match unbeaten run (2-0-1). He turned aside eight shots in Los Angeles for the 10th of his 11 clean sheets on the season.

Mason Toye accounted for the offense with a pair of quick-strike goals four minutes apart in the first half as the Loons remain the only team to leave Banc of California Stadium with a win this year. They have been equally proficient at protecting their own pitch, entering this contest 10-1-5 in their first season at Allianz Field.