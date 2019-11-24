Lord leads the way for Merrimack in 62-58 win over Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Jaleel Lord posted 18 points and six rebounds and Merrimack edged past Hartford 62-58 on Sunday.

The Hawks led 31-24 at halftime before Merrimack (5-3) knotted it at 34-all with a 10-3 run within the first five minutes of the second half. Juvaris Hayes made a pair of free throws to make it 45-44 with 9:42 left and the Warriors never trailed again.

Hartford’s (4-3) P.J. Henry made a layup with 37 seconds left made it 58-all, but Devin Jensen buried a 3-pointer for the Warriors 20 seconds later to seal it. Michael Dunne missed a 3-pointer, and Jensen made 1 of 2 free throws to end the game.

Hayes finished with 17 points for the Warriors, who now have won four of their last five games.

Miroslav Stafl had 15 points and seven rebounds for Hartford. Moses Flowers scored 12 and Hunter Marks grabbed 11 rebounds.

Merrimack takes on Akron on the road on Friday. Hartford faces SMU on the road on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com