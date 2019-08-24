Looking to bounce back, White Oak better prepared to navigate district of doom

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – After six straight years of competing for for district championships and being in the playoffs, the White Oak Roughnecks slipped a little in 2018.

Now they did became a part of the new district of doom.

There’s a number of reasons why they expect to bounce back this season.

“I feel like last year was a little, it was an eye opener to how tough the district actually was. Like, we tried to prepare. We knew it was gonna be tough. But we didn’t really see how tough our district was until we played them last year and I think we’re ready this year,” said White Oak receiver/outside linebacker Tanner McKinney.

Among the six starters back on offense for the Roughnecks is 5’10”, 210-pound senior running back Bo Reddic, who is a load of a ball carrier that rushed for over a thousand yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

“He’s matured a lot from his junior to his senior year for sure. And he’s gained some more weight and muscle mass. And he’s worked hard all summer long. He’s gone the last two summers without missing a single workout. So he’s a dedicated young man and we’re glad to have him for sure,” said sixth-year White Oak head coach Kris Iske.

“If we can get a line together, and get some good blocks for him, that’ll be the most key part of our team,” added McKinney.

Reddic will also be key at linebacker as White Oak returns five starters on that side of the ball, including junior Colton Cobb who may be the heartbeat of their secondary.

“He plays very well at free safety. You know he’s not very big, but he’s got a big heart. And it doesn’t matter what size you are, but he’s gonna go make tackles and make plays in the secondary,” explained Iske.

Maybe a bigger x-factor for coach Kris Iske’s team is having big target receiver and DB Micah Gibson back from injury as he missed the last six games a year ago.

“Losing Micah hurt a lot last year because he’s a two-way player on defense and offense. But you know he’s about a six-three kid, and he’s got some wheels, and a great athlete. But he’s gonna be able to help us back on both sides of the ball this year,” said Iske.

“Micah Gibson, he’ll be a great help this year in the passing game. Once I’m not running the ball, just throw it up to Micah, and let him do what he does,” said Reddic

“That’s one of those guys to when you need a big play, he’s a big guy. You can put the ball up to him, and you can count on him,” said McKinney.

“Been waiting on this all summer, going to workouts. And we’re all ready to be back. We’re very confident this year,” said Gibson.

The Roughnecks also like what they have behind center.

Juniors Blake Barlow and Stephen Thomas have been competing to be the starting quarterback throughout fall camp.

White Oak opens the season at home against Elysian Fields next Friday Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever Countdown preview.